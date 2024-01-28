 Nitish Kumar after Mahagathbandhan exit: ‘New alliance will be formed’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Nitish Kumar after Mahagathbandhan exit: ‘New alliance will be formed’

Nitish Kumar after Mahagathbandhan exit: ‘New alliance will be formed’

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 28, 2024 11:52 AM IST

Nitish Kumar said the situation in the Mahagathbandhan government was not good.

Patna: Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has blamed the slow progress of talks with the INDIA bloc for his exit from the Opposition's alliance. In his first reaction after his resignation as the Bihar chief minister, Kumar said he tried to make the alliance work but "no response was coming". He also said a new alliance will be formed soon.

Nitish Kumar after resigning from the post of Bihar chief minister.
Nitish Kumar after resigning from the post of Bihar chief minister.

"Today, I have resigned as the chief minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state," he told reporters after tendering his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Kumar said the situation in the Mahagathbandhan government was not good.

"This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the government has been dissolved," he added.

Kumar hinted that his party will form a new alliance. "We will leave the earlier alliance and form a new alliance," he added.

"I decided after taking views of all...I was making all out effort to make INDIA bloc running…but no response was coming," he added.

The BJP later announced it will form a government in Bihar in alliance with the Janata Dal (United). Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as its legislative party chief.

"In the legislative party meeting...all MLAs unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in Bihar with BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies for the welfare of the people in the state. Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the Leader of the legislative party, Vijay Sinha elected as the Deputy Leader," he said.

