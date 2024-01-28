 Tejashwi's 1st reaction on Nitish:Khel baki hai, thanks to BJP for taking JD(U) | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Tejashwi's 1st reaction on Nitish: ‘Khel baki hai, thanks to BJP for taking JD(U)’

Tejashwi's 1st reaction on Nitish: ‘Khel baki hai, thanks to BJP for taking JD(U)’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2024 04:55 PM IST

Tejashwi said Nitish Kumar was a tired CM and it was the RJD who made the government do all the work.

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday reiterated that the game is still on in Bihar after Nitish Kumar walked out of the Mahagathbandhan and is now all set to take the oath as the chief minister of the JD(U)-BJP government. "I only have good wishes for the BJP. I also thank BJP for taking Nitish Kumar's party along with them. Let them take oath today. The game is not over in Bihar," Tejashwi said in his first reaction after Nitish resigned.

In his first reaction after Nitish Kumar's resignation on Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav said the game in Bihar is still on.
In his first reaction after Nitish Kumar's resignation on Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav said the game in Bihar is still on.

Calling Nitish Kumar a ‘tired CM’, Tejashwi said, "Nitish Kumar was tired. RJD made him do all the work that the government did. I want to stay away from making any personal comments. But Nitish Kumar does not even know what he is saying. Mark my word that JD(U) will be finished by 2024. Whatever they do, the public is with us. I want to thank the BJP for taking along the JD(U)," Tejashwi said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Bihar political crisis: Follow LIVE updates

Nitish Kumar had no vision and he was a tired chief minister, Tejashwi said adding that he has no personal anger against Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar won't win more than 20 seats in 2025: Prashant Kishor's big prediction

"Nitish Kumar used to say creating employment opportunities was impossible. But after we formed the government, it became a reality. In the 17 months, we have done record-breaking work in the departments that were with RJD. Why should not we take credit for the jobs that we gave," Tejashwi said.

Don't want to dwell on past, looking at road ahead: Tejashwi

Tejashwi said the mahagathbandhan which came to power in 2022 was formed with many hopes but Nitish Kumar murdered them. "We don't want to dwell in the past. We are looking at the road ahead. The public is with us and the game is not yet over in Bihar," Tejashwi said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On