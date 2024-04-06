AAP's Sanjay Singh recalls Tihar jail days: ‘I was inside small cell, read a lot’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, who is out on bail in the Delhi excise policy case, recalled his days in the Tihar jail on Saturday saying that he was confined to a small prison cell and was not even allowed to step outside. Singh was arrested on October 4 last year and was granted bail nearly six months later. AAP MP Sanjay Singh

“The initial 11 days were quite difficult. I was inside a small cell and was not allowed to step outside. I was under police security. Subsequently, I spoke to the jail administration and demanded that I be given rights as a normal prisoner…After a while, I was allowed to move out at fixed times under police security…They decided to allow me to go to the music room, and badminton court at fixed times. Even the issues related to food were also addressed,” Singh said during an interview with news agency PTI.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The AAP leader revealed that he read a lot of books inside the prison. “I read in those six months - the writings of Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr (Ram Manohar) Lohia, Bhagat Singh. Maine 6 mahine mein utna padha jitna main 6 saal mein nahi padh paaya (In these six months I read more than what I had done in six years),” he said.

According to the Rajya Sabha member, he was “resolute” and “brave” during his time in jail. “My morale is quite strong and it will strengthen my fight ahead…Either you sit at home or fight. We will fight,” Singh told PTI.

On his family dealing with his absence, Singh said, “It is a tough situation for any family if they battle such circumstances. But the question is how can we stand strongly? I was so cautious. I knew that the video conferencing that takes place between inmates and their families is recorded…I would tell them stories that make them laugh. The first day they asked me how I was, how my health was. I told them to always ask me 'jail waale kaise hain'. Nobody was allowed to cry. I told them this was being recorded. The people sitting at the top would be happy seeing them in tears or seeing Sanjay Singh dejected.”

The Supreme Court granted Singh bail on Tuesday while he was admitted to ILBS hospital. He was arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the latest arrest in the case - he is also the first sitting chief minister to be arrested.

(With inputs from PTI)