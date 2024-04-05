BJP accuses AAP's Sanjay Singh of ‘violating bail condition’: ‘There will be serious consequences…’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia on Friday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh of “violating” his bail condition of not speaking about the Delhi excise policy case, adding that his action will have “serious consequences”. He also claimed that Singh has been making “factually incorrect statements to mislead people”. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

“Sanjay Singh's lawyer had given an undertaking in the Supreme Court that he will not speak about the case but he has been referring to the matter in his interaction with the media and has been claiming that no scam has happened…This is contempt of the Supreme Court…It will have consequences and they will be very serious,” the BJP leader said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Taking a dig at the AAP, Bhatia said, “It is in the character of the AAP to violate constitutional provisions and commit contempt of courts…It appears that Singh is digging political graves of Kejriwal, Sisodia, and himself.”

The BJP leader's comments came as Singh, who walked out of Tihar Jail two days ago, claimed that senior BJP leaders “conspired” to put Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in the excise policy case. “This liquor scam has been done by the BJP. The senior leaders of BJP are involved in pulling this off,” he claimed.

Singh also alleged a link between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the excise policy case accused Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, saying that the latter was given a ticket by the BJP ally TDP in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He added that the saffron party had put pressure on Reddy's son - Raghav Magunta - to give a false statement against Kejriwal.

The AAP leader was arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the case becoming the first sitting chief minister to be arrested.

(With inputs from agencies)