Abhijeet Dipke gets cockroach-themed rakhi with ‘istefa’ message this Raksha Bandhan

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke marked Raksha Bandhan in an unusual but familiar way, sharing photographs of his Cockroach-themed rakhi on Friday.

Dipke

Dipke shared photographs of him celebrating Raksha Bandhan on his social media handles, with a cockroach-shaped Rakhi seen on his wrist. He shared another solo photograph of the rakhi, which had the message, “Rakhi aur isteefa mubarak.”

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Dipke founded the CJP, with the cockroach as its distinctive symbol, with the organisation being vocal on youth issues, specifically education. It organised protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar – which continued for 36 days – and other parts of the countries against alleged irregularities in NEET, which ended after the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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{{^usCountry}} The term “cockroach” was taken by a remark made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing in May, which then sparked the Gen-Z movement. CJI Kant had used the term while criticising what he described as increasing and unwarranted attacks on the judiciary and the legal system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The term “cockroach” was taken by a remark made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing in May, which then sparked the Gen-Z movement. CJI Kant had used the term while criticising what he described as increasing and unwarranted attacks on the judiciary and the legal system. {{/usCountry}}

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CJP's ‘School Thik Karo campaign’, Dipke's letter to edu ministers

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Following the NEET protests, the CJP launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign