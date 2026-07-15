Abhishek Banerjee gives voice sample in Bengal assembly poll speech case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday provided his voice sample at Bidhannagar court in connection with an on going probe into his alleged intimidatory speech during the West Bengal assembly election campaign.

Rajib Sarkar alleged that Abhishek Banerjee made objectionable remarks against Union ministers and rival parties. (HT Photo)

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This move comes days after the Calcutta high court pulled up Banerjee for not providing his voice samples.

“The Calcutta high court had set a deadline of 12 noon on July 15 for Banerjee to submit his voice sample. Banerjee reached the Bidhannagar court before the deadline where experts recorded his voice sample. He was there for around two hours,” said a police officer.

The TMC MP had earlier skipped two dates set by the lower court to record his voice sample. On Friday the Calcutta high court warned Banerjee of withdrawing the protection given to him.

Banerjee refused to respond to media queries.

“Even today, as I am speaking to you on social media, Abhishek was summoned. At least 25 – 30 cases have been registered against him. He is tolerating. He could have done a setting (enter into a secret pact). That could have given him relief. Those who are pointing their fingers at Abhishek and quitting the party, it is your excuse. If he has done any wrong, it has been forgiven. Today he is fighting like a tiger,” TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, said on Facebook.

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The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate registered a first information report (FIR) on May 15 against Banerjee on charges of making provocative remarks in some of his election campaign speeches. The videos were widely shared on social media.

The FIR, a copy of which HT saw, was registered under sections 192, 196, 351(2), and 353(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act. Two of the charges are non-bailable.

The investigation was taken over by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which questioned Banerjee on June 16 at its Kolkata headquarters for around six and a half hours.

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The complaint was registered at the Cyber Crime police station at Bidhan Nagar based on a written complaint lodged by Rajib Sarkar, a local resident, on May 5, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the TMC in the assembly polls.

Sarkar alleged that Banerjee made objectionable remarks against Union ministers and rival parties.

“That man (Banerjee) who was seen threatening people standing on the bonnet of a vehicle before the elections was summoned to give his voice sample. Why was he so afraid to record his voice sample?” said Debjit Sarkar, BJP spokesperson.

Ayan Bhattacharya, Banerjee’s counsel had told the Calcutta high court that Banerjee would need protection from egg pelters. The court had directed the state to ensure that protection was provided to him.