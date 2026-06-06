Abhishek Banerjee stays TMC General Secretary, but with two joint secretaries

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday reappointed Abhishek Banerjee as its national general secretary, even as party chief Mamata Banerjee appointed two loyalists as joint secretaries – a move many read as the former CM curtailing the authority of her nephew amid a widespread internal rebellion.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee held a meeting of the party’s national working committee at her residence in Kolkata on Friday, attended by several MPs and MLAs.(ANI/ File)

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“Abhishek Banerjee will remain the national general secretary. Derek O’Brien, the TMC parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha, and Dola Sen, TMC’s Rajya Sabha member, have been appointed as national joint secretaries. They will assist Abhishek Banerjee,” said Kalyan Banerjee, TMC Lok Sabha MP from Serampore.

The appointments follow the TMC’s defeat in the recent West Bengal assembly elections and coincide with growing opposition to Abhishek Banerjee’s leadership from the party’s rank and file.

West Bengal assembly speaker Rathindra Bose on Wednesday recognised 58 rebel TMC leaders as the principal Opposition party in the 294-member House. Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, whom the TMC expelled on Monday, were recognised as the leader and deputy leader of the Opposition, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} Speculation is rife that the TMC could face a similar rift in Parliament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speculation is rife that the TMC could face a similar rift in Parliament. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} TMC chief Mamata Banerjee held a meeting of the party’s national working committee at her residence in Kolkata on Friday, attended by several MPs and MLAs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMC chief Mamata Banerjee held a meeting of the party’s national working committee at her residence in Kolkata on Friday, attended by several MPs and MLAs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The TMC’s state committee has been reconstituted with a series of new appointments,” said Kalyan Banerjee. “Earlier this week, the party had dissolved its organisational committees across all levels. Subrata Bakshi, the state president, is unwell. Chandrima Bhattacharya (former cabinet minister) was appointed the new state president to replace him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The TMC’s state committee has been reconstituted with a series of new appointments,” said Kalyan Banerjee. “Earlier this week, the party had dissolved its organisational committees across all levels. Subrata Bakshi, the state president, is unwell. Chandrima Bhattacharya (former cabinet minister) was appointed the new state president to replace him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sajda Ahmed, Mamata Thakur, Swati Khandekar and Nayana Bandyopadhyay have been appointed as state vice presidents. Babar Ali, Pulak Roy, Ashima Patra, Aroop Biswas and Rajib Banerjee have been appointed as state general secretaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sajda Ahmed, Mamata Thakur, Swati Khandekar and Nayana Bandyopadhyay have been appointed as state vice presidents. Babar Ali, Pulak Roy, Ashima Patra, Aroop Biswas and Rajib Banerjee have been appointed as state general secretaries. {{/usCountry}}

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“The party has also made a series of other appointments in the youth wing, women’s wing, trade union wing and farmers wing, among others,” said a TMC leader.

“The TMC party will disintegrate in the next few days. It is just a matter of time. Mamata will be left all alone,” said Rahul Sinha, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

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