‘Respect ’Vande Mataram' but can't read it': SP MLA Abu Azmi sparks row. BJP hits back

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Wednesday sparked a controversy over Vande Mataram, prompting a stern reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party.“I respect 'Vande Mantram' but I can't read it because my religion says we can't bow down to anyone except Allah”, Azmi, known for his controversial remarks in the past, was quoted by ANI as saying.BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the SP MLA over his statement. “Samajwadi party is a part of I.N.D.I.A...& its MLA says in the Maharashtra assembly that I will not say Vande Mataram it is against my religion. They go and bow their heads in front of Aurangzeb but shy away from saying Vande Mataram, those who keep India in their name, why their work is always anti-India?” Poonawalla told ANI.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)

It is not the first time when Azmi has courted controversy over his remark. Last year, he had objected to actor Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot and had given a political tone to it. “If exhibiting your bare body is called art and freedom, then, why, on the other hand, if a girl wants to cover her body with the hijab according to her culture, it is termed as oppression and religious discrimination”, Azmi had tweeted in Hindi.In 2017, Azmi had sparked controversy over his remark over alleged mass molestation of women in Bengaluru. "“When few women in half dress come out on streets at late night with their friends, such incidents do occur,” he had said.The same year, Azmi had taken a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar for taking the surrogacy route to become single father of twins. “Is he not finding a girl to get married? Is he ill... ? he should clarify. He could have adopted a poor child. This is a joke on poor people,” he had said.

