Home / India News / ‘If posing naked is called freedom…’: Abu Azmi on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot
india news

‘If posing naked is called freedom…’: Abu Azmi on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Taking to Twitter, the Samajwadi Party leader sought to draw an analogy between a naked person and a girl covering herself with the hijab.
Abu Azmi (File Photo/HT)
Abu Azmi (File Photo/HT)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 03:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Giving a political turn to actor Ranveer Singh's recent photoshoot, which saw the 37-year-old star go nude in front of the camera, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi sought to know if nudity is acceptable in the name of ‘art’ and ‘freedom’, then why is wearing of hijab by Muslim women under Islamic norms considered ‘oppressive’ and ‘discriminatory’.

“If exhibiting your bare body is called art and freedom, then, why, on the other hand, if a girl wants to cover her body with the hijab according to her culture, it is termed as oppression and religious discrimination,” Azmi wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

“What kind of society do we want? If making your nude photos public is freedom, then why wearing of hijab is not?” the president of SP's Maharashtra unit added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ranveer singh
ranveer singh
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out