‘If posing naked is called freedom…’: Abu Azmi on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Giving a political turn to actor Ranveer Singh's recent photoshoot, which saw the 37-year-old star go nude in front of the camera, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi sought to know if nudity is acceptable in the name of ‘art’ and ‘freedom’, then why is wearing of hijab by Muslim women under Islamic norms considered ‘oppressive’ and ‘discriminatory’.

“If exhibiting your bare body is called art and freedom, then, why, on the other hand, if a girl wants to cover her body with the hijab according to her culture, it is termed as oppression and religious discrimination,” Azmi wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

नंगे जिस्म की नुमाइश करना आर्ट व आज़ादी कहलाता है तो एक तरफ संस्कृति के मुताबिक लड़की अपनी मर्ज़ी से बदन को हिजाब से ढकना चाहे तो वह उत्पीड़न व धार्मिक भेदभाव कहलाता है।



हमें आखिर कैसा समाज चाहिए?



नंगी तस्वीरें सार्वजनिक करना आज़ादी है तो हिजाब पहनना क्यों नहीं?#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/PSyTrI9Y2L — Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) July 22, 2022

“What kind of society do we want? If making your nude photos public is freedom, then why wearing of hijab is not?” the president of SP's Maharashtra unit added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON