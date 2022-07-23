Swara Bhasker says Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot 'isn’t a moral issue': If you don’t like it, don’t look at it

Following his nude photoshoot for a magazine, actor Ranveer Singh made headlines. Many also reacted to his bold photos on social media. Now, actor Swara Bhasker has responded to those expressing ‘outrage’ over Ranveer’s nude pictures. She said people, who were showing their outrage over Ranveer’s latest photos, should not ‘thopo (force)’ their preferences on others. His photos were not a ‘moral issue’, she added. Read more: Mimi Chakraborty asks 'would appreciation have been same for a woman?' after Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

On Saturday, Swara tweeted about Ranveer’s nude photoshoot that has become a widely-discussed topic on social media. Some have praised the actor for posing naked, while others have reacted more . In her tweet, Swara Bhasker questioned those, who were sharing their outrage on social media, and wondered why they were silent on more important issues facing the country. She said people could choose not to see Ranveer's nude pictures, if it was ‘not their cup of tea’.

Swara Bhasker reacted to Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot, where the actor posed in the nude.

“Daily cases of injustice and oppression in India, but sure… our outrage is reserved for Ranveer Singh’s photos! I mean, seriously… don’t like it, don’t look at it! Not your cup of tea, don’t drink it! But don’t ‘thopo’ your preferences on us! And no, this isn’t a moral issue!” Swara tweeted on Friday.

Earlier, Bengali actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty had shared her thoughts on Ranveer Singh baring it all in his recent photoshoot. She tweeted about the reception the actor's photos received online, and asked whether a woman posing in similar pictures would get the same response. Mimi tweeted on Friday, “Internet broke with Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot and comments were (fire emojis) mostly. Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if this were a woman. Or would you have burned her house down, taken up morchas, given her a death threat and slut shamed her.”

Ranveer Singh shared a series of pictures from his Paper magazine photoshoot on Instagram.

On Saturday, Ranveer shared his much-talked-about pictures from Paper Magazine cover shoot on Instagram. In no time, the comments section of his post was flooded with fire emojis thanks to fans and celebs alike. Actor Priyanka Chopra commented on his post, “Major”. Fashion designer and actor applauded Ranveer for being ‘brave’ and wrote, “The best cover shoot this country has seen. Brave and unapologetic.”

