Accept Google’s all requests regarding confidentiality, CCI tells Delhi high court

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday informed the Delhi high court that it has no objection in accepting all requests by Google regarding confidentiality in the interests of expediting proceedings related to an investigation into the technology company’s agreements with smartphone makers for its Android OS.

Justice Rekha Palli was informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) N Venkatraman that even though CCI stands by the legality of its September 8 order in which it rejected Google’s appeal to reconsider the confidentiality issue, it is accepting the company’s request to fast track the ongoing investigation.

The court was hearing a plea by Google against the leak of sensitive information such as revenue figures, payments made to partners, key agreements with partner OEMs, market shares, etc. to the press in an ongoing investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Google last week moved the high court seeking an ex-parte injunction directing CCI to ensure that there is no further publication of any part of the Director General’s Report available with the media outlets after several reported parts of the report.

The plea sought that CCI write to all media outlets that claim to have a copy of the DG Report or have reported on it requesting them to return all copies and materials in relation to the case or to confirm to CCI that they have destroyed all copies.

Additionally, it also sought that the order of September 8, passed by CCI rejecting Google’s appeal against the Director General’s order to reconsider the confidentiality issues, be set aside.

On Monday, the ASG maintained his earlier stand that CCI did not leak any information to the media and submitted that the assumption of leak was wrong. He said that an enquiry into the same has been ordered.

“CCI was willing to maintain confidentiality..,” the ASG said and wished Google on its 23rd birthday.

“It is Google’s 23rd birthday today. We greet them through their counsel and wish them all the best.”

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, for Google, said that in view of the submissions by CCI, its grievances stood satisfied.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Palli disposed of the plea

The court, however, said that in case Google has any further grievance that the information is being leaked it will be open to take legal recourse.

“This court has not expressed any opinion on the claims made by the petitioner (Google) that it is respondent 1 (CCI) which is responsible for the said leaks,” the judge said.

Google has said that the “unlawful disclosure” of the Director General’s Report and CCI’s failure to preserve confidentiality “severely affects their right to conduct business, damages its reputation, is prejudicial and renders its rights of defense and due process redundant in proceedings before the CCI and the DG”.