Nine dead, 13 injured after multiple cars crash on Ahmedabad's ISKCON flyover

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Jul 20, 2023 08:01 AM IST

The ‘hit-and-run’ involved a Jaguar, the police added.

At least nine people were killed and 13 injured after an accident involving three vehicles occurred at the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway, news agency ANI reported. The multiple crash happened at around 1.15 am on Thursday, Gujarat police said.

The driver of the car, identified as Satya Patel, also suffered injuries. (ANI)

The ‘hit-and-run’ involved a Jaguar, the police added. The driver of the car, identified as Satya Patel, also suffered injuries.

The flyover near ISKCON temple has been temporarily shut following the incident.

Media reports said that an SUV rammed into a dumper from behind leading to chaos on the road. Later, the luxury car - running at over 100kmph - ploughed into a crowd gathered there after the accident between the two vehicles, Youth from Botad and Surendranagar were among the dead, news agency PTI reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

ahmedabad iskcon car accident
