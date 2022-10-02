Accused in Moose Wala murder case, a Bishnoi aide, escapes custody in Punjab

An accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, who is said to be a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is reported to have escaped from the Mansa Police's Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit's custody in Punjab. A senior Punjab police officer, on conditions of anonymity, confirmed that Bishnoi's aide, Deepak Tinu, has escaped. The Punjab police had brought him on transit remand from the Tihar jail in Delhi on July 4 in the Moose Wala murder case. Deepak had to be questioned in the killing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Popular singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near his home in May, triggering a massive probe. The downgrading of his security cover - by the Punjab government - was massively criticised following his killing. Amid the ever-deepening probe, more than 30 accused have been identified so far and key links have been drawn to Bishnoi. Twenty-four arrests have been made so far.

It was also revealed recently by investigators that two members of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s gang, who were recently arrested, had come close to the Punjabi singer at least thrice with an intent to assassinate him in February this year but were forced to retreat after seeing the massive security cover around him.

As per the police, after the failed attempts of Mani Rayya and Mandeep Singh alias Toofan at killing Moose Wala, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang worked out an even more elaborate plan to murder him. They assembled two more modules, of six shooters, and equipped them with sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 and grenades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in September, the police had even revealed that one of the accused in Moose Wala case had carried out a recce in Mumbai to target Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON