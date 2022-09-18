Shooters made 3 attempts on Moose Wala’s life in February, heavy security cover foiled plan

Two members of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s gang, who were arrested on Friday, had come close to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala at least thrice with an intent to assassinate him in February this year but were forced to retreat after seeing the massive security cover around him, police investigations have revealed.

The duo, Manpreet Singh alias Mani Rayya and Mandeep Singh alias Toofan, were presented before the court of duty magistrate, Mansa, on Saturday afternoon and sent to seven-day police remand.

As per the police, after Rayya and Toofan’s failed attempts at killing Moose Wala, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang worked out an even more elaborate plan to murder him. They assembled two more modules, of six shooters, and equipped them with sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 and grenades.

An official privy to the investigation also said that Rayya and Toofan remained in Mansa for at least three before Moose Wala’s killing. “During preliminary interrogation, it has come to fore that both had reached close to Moose Wala on at least three occasions in February but returned after seeing security cover around him. They calculated the risk and assessed that there was very little possibility of escaping after carrying out the attack as singer was strongly guarded,” he added.

They had even travelled separately to Mansa, but were pulled out of the operation by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, just a day before the crime.

Brar was the mastermind and the person directly giving instructions to shooters for Moose Wala’s killing.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was curtailed by the Punjab Police along with 424 others.

The Mansa police had demanded Rayya and Toofan’s 10-day custody, stating that they had sheltered two Punjab module shooters Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa, before they were killed in an encounter with Punjab police at Amritsar, so their interrogation is required confirm various facts. However, the court granted seven-day police remand.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) had nabbed them on Friday.

6th shooter’s police remand extended

The Mansa court also extended the police remand of the sixth shooter, Deepak Mundi, who was a part of the Haryana module, and gangsters Kapil Pandit, Rajinder alias Joker and Bittu Singh till September 23. They were produced in the court after their remand ended on Saturday.

After evading police for more than 100 days, Mundi was nabbed from the Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal in a joint operation of Punjab Police, along with Pandit and Rajinder. Bittu had allegedly carried out a recce of Moose Wala and provided safe haven to the shooters before the crime. He is brother of Sandeep Singh alias Kekra of Kalianwali village, who posed as a fan and took selfies before passing real-time information about the movement of Moose Wala to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

