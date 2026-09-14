‘Accused will be identified, held’: Police deny inaction in Gurugram biker case

The Gurugram Police on Monday said it had taken suo motu cognisance of a road rage incident which had sparked outrage online, wherein a woman biker was hit by a car and the vehicle dragged on the road for several metres.

The incident came to light after a video taken from a camera mounted on the two-wheeler being driven by the woman rider went viral. (Video Screengrabs)

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The cops said no written complaint was received from the victim by Monday afternoon, while assuring that an FIR had nevertheless been registered in connection with the incident. The biker later said in a statement on her Instagram Story that she will file an FIR by Monday evening.

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{{^usCountry}} “Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognizance of the viral video and registered FIR in the matter. The accused will be identified and apprehended at the earliest, and strictest legal action will be taken,” the Gurugram Police said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognizance of the viral video and registered FIR in the matter. The accused will be identified and apprehended at the earliest, and strictest legal action will be taken,” the Gurugram Police said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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The post came after a social media user claimed to have identified the accused, and alleged that his “reach extends to a very high level”. “This is probably why the police haven't been able to do anything so far," the user added.

What was the road rage incident?

The incident came to light after a video taken from a camera mounted on the two-wheeler being driven by the woman rider went viral. The victim shared the footage and narrated her ordeal in a voiceover.

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The woman biker, identified as Sia, said the incident took place on Sunday morning when she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers on Golf Course Road. She said a car began following them, following which the occupants of the four-wheeler approached her and started misbehaving.

Also Read | ‘Asked them to stop, they started chasing’: What woman biker said on Gurugram road rage incident

“He had started chasing on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike,” the woman said. She added that she kept trying to move ahead so that the car could not block her motorcycle, and a friend riding behind her attempted to shield her and prevent the car from coming beside her.

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However, the sedan swerved and rammed Sia’s motorcycle from the side and she fell from the vehicle, which skidded for several metres.

After her video was circulated widely across social media platforms, Sia thanked users for their “support”, while saying she had seen many people putting in “efforts” to identify the accused.

“I'm also getting messages asking about the FIR. I will be filing an FIR with my lawyer by this evening and will take legal action,” she said. She added that she does not wish to reveal her identity or face at present, and said that she would not be giving any interviews. “I hope everyone will respect my decision…Thank you for standing with me,” Sia said.

Owner of four-wheeler says ‘friend borrowed car 2 days ago’

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Meanwhile, the owner of the car, identified as Manish, said that he had lent his car to a friend just two days ago, ANI news agency reported.

While the owner admitted the car belonged to him, he denied any role in the incident of road rage. “I found out about the accident this morning,” he said. Manish said he was employed in the Army and was currently posted in Assam. “It is my vehicle. I was at work; a friend had borrowed my car,” he said. He identified the friend as Kalyan Singh, saying he had borrowed the car saying he needed to go somewhere.

Manish said he called his friend upon finding out about the crash, but he did not pick up. "I also sent my father and others to his house," Manish said, adding that Singh hailed from Palwal district in Haryana.

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