Action against lynching, no image makeover: 5 big points from RSS chief's speech

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a book launch event on Sunday where he talked about Hindu-Muslim unity. He also allayed fears that Islam is in danger in India.

The event was organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the Muslim wing of the RSS. Bhagwat said in his address that there can never be any dominance of either Hindus or Muslims.

Talking about the impact of politics on unity, he said that politics cannot unite people but it can be used as a weapon to distort unity.

Dismissing that his speech at this juncture is to gather votes in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the RSS chief said, "We neither intending for an image makeover nor for the votes of Muslims in the next election."

Here are some of the quotes from Mohan Bhagwat's address on Sunday:

"Those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality."

"There are some works that politics can't do. Politics can't unite people. Politics can't become a tool to unite people but can become a weapon to distort unity," said the RSS chief.

"Hindu-Muslim unity is deceptive because we believe that we are all one, we are not two. I have heard a story of Prophet Hazrat Musa where he said that one cannot achieve anything by hurting someone's sentiments," he added.

"We are one because of our motherland. No one ever needs to quarrel here. We have so many resources that we can take care of everyone. There are three factors that prove that we are all one. First motherland, second tradition and third we're descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years."

"Sangh never said that only Hindu Rashtra has to be made but Sangh believes that only by taking all the people in our country together, we can make the whole nation better. The Sangh believes that we cannot stop anybody from worshipping someone. This country and society are ours. We have to take everyone along."