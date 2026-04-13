Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that, based on an AICC secretary’s report, action is being taken against some Congress leaders following allegations of an internal “conspiracy” to defeat the party’s candidate in the Davanagere South by-election.

Action being taken against Cong leaders on ‘conspiracy’ to defeat party candidate in bypoll: K’taka CM

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His remarks came as Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Sunday accepted the resignation of the party’s minority department chairman K Abdul Jabbar. The dispute traces back to the party’s decision to field Samarth Mallikarjun in Davanagere South, bypassing demands from sections of minority leaders who had pushed for a Muslim candidate in a constituency where they form a significant segment of the electorate.

“The high command appointed an AICC secretary in charge of the Davanagere South bypoll, and action is being taken based on his report,” Siddaramaiah said, responding to a question about resignations within the party even before the results.

When asked about speculation that MLC Naseer Ahmed may resign as political secretary to the chief minister, Siddaramaiah said, “Yes, he has not yet submitted his resignation. I think he may.”

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Sunday a statement by KPCC Minority Cell president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said, “...The Minority Cell committee formed under Abdul Jabbar’s leadership has been dissolved with immediate effect… Steps will be taken to constitute a new committee soon,” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Sunday a statement by KPCC Minority Cell president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said, “...The Minority Cell committee formed under Abdul Jabbar’s leadership has been dissolved with immediate effect… Steps will be taken to constitute a new committee soon,” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jabbar had framed his resignation as a response to mounting discontent among minority workers. He cited the treatment of housing minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan during the campaign as a flashpoint. “He has been publicly addressed not once but twice in the media in most disrespectful manner to not visit Davanagere for the by-election campaign. This has hurt minority Congress workers and Muslim community across the state,” Jabbar wrote on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jabbar had framed his resignation as a response to mounting discontent among minority workers. He cited the treatment of housing minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan during the campaign as a flashpoint. “He has been publicly addressed not once but twice in the media in most disrespectful manner to not visit Davanagere for the by-election campaign. This has hurt minority Congress workers and Muslim community across the state,” Jabbar wrote on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also accused the party of sidelining its minority department during crucial decisions. “Our department office bearers are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share the same feelings,” he said, warning that efforts to “sideline few leaders and form a syndicate amongst minorities” could have long-term consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also accused the party of sidelining its minority department during crucial decisions. “Our department office bearers are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share the same feelings,” he said, warning that efforts to “sideline few leaders and form a syndicate amongst minorities” could have long-term consequences. {{/usCountry}}

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“I am a staunch Congressman and served the party close to 45 years and from my own experience I can say this is not welcome move and am afraid it will not yield better results in future,” he added, describing minority voters as the “backbone” of the party who “certainly deserve better than this.”

Even as Jabbar attributed his decision to these grievances, party insiders indicated that his resignation followed an internal review by All India Congress Committee secretary Abhishek Dutt. The report is said to have flagged organisational lapses and alleged anti-party activity during the bypoll.

Among the claims under examination is that some leaders informally backed Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate Afsar Kodlipete. The party leadership has not publicly addressed these allegations, though internal assessments and intelligence inputs reportedly pointed to tacit support for rival candidates.

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The report is also understood to have named Zameer Ahmed Khan and MLC Naseer Ahmed, political secretary to chief minister Siddaramaiah, in connection with actions that may have undermined the official campaign. Naseer Ahmed has reportedly been asked to step down from his post, while discussions over further disciplinary steps are ongoing.

Publicly, the dispute has spilled into competing accusations within the party. At a press conference on Friday, several minority leaders alleged that elements within the Congress had worked against its own nominee. “It is a sad thing that some senior leaders of our own party have conspired to defeat the Congress, despite this minorities have voted for the Congress. KPCC president, the chief minister (Siddaramaiah) and the AICC general secretary (Randeep Singh Surjewala) are aware of this. People have voted for Congress, its ideology and its five guarantee schemes,” said Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed.

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MLA Rizwan Arshad described a parallel campaign that portrayed the party as having abandoned minority interests. “We indeed demanded a ticket for the minority, and the party considered it. However, since we, as minority leaders, had to provide a unanimous candidate, we only put forward Abdul Jabbar’s name because he is the MLC from the region, and he also pressured us. I think we first failed there, as ground-level party workers did not accept it and some other leaders believed he wasn’t that popular,” he said.

He added that the eventual choice of candidate had been made “after considering all factors and taking all Muslim leaders into confidence,” but acknowledged signs of resistance. “An attempt was made by others, including some within the Congress, to project that the Congress has betrayed the Muslims. This has caused us pain,” he said.

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Jabbar, responding separately, rejected the allegations against him. “The allegation is that we supported the SDPI and independent candidate. What’s the proof? We’ve heard many times that Rizwan Arshad, after being denied the ticket in Mysuru, supported SDPI against Tanveer Sait. But we didn’t believe it,” he said.

Responding to questions on internal dissent within the Congress, Siddaramaiah dismissed suggestions that resignations signalled a broader crisis. He also expressed confidence about the party’s prospects in the Davanagere South by-election. “The Congress has not accepted defeat. The party will definitely win the by-election. Electoral outcomes are not the reason for disciplinary action,” he said.

Referring to remarks by party leader Saleem Ahmed, the chief minister said the comments reflected dissatisfaction over alleged anti-party activities by some leaders, but did not indicate that the party expected to lose. “Even amid anti-party activities, the Congress will secure victory,” he said.

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The by-election, triggered by the death of sitting MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, will have its votes counted on May 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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