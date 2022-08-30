Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Actor Kamal Khan, known for his controversial tweets, held in Mumbai

india news
Published on Aug 30, 2022 09:15 AM IST

KRK was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport.

Actor-producer Kamaral Rashid Khan, or KRK.
ByHT News Desk

Actor-producer Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments with a controversial tweet in 2020. KRK was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today, according to Mumbai Police.

KRK, known for his controversial tweets, has been facing multiple FIRs in different cases. In 2020, an FIR was lodged against him for making derogatory remarks about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Yuva Sena’s core committee member Rahul Kanal regarding derogatory tweets posted by the actor.

On April 30, Khan took to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation and said the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon, according to a PTI report quoting police official.

He also took pot-shots at Irrfan Khan, a day before his death on April 29.

"We have registered an FIR against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC," PTI had quoted a senior police official as saying.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukemia on April 30, less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, died of colon infection on April 29.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

