Actor KRK arrested for allegedly firing at residential building in Mumbai

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested by the Oshiwara police on Saturday morning in connection with a two-round firing incident reported earlier this month in Mumbai’s Andheri area.
DCP Dikshit Gedam of Zone 9 confirmed the arrest, stating that KRK admitted the shots were fired from his licensed firearm while he was cleaning it. The police said the weapon has been seized and further legal paperwork is underway.
The incident occurred on January 18, when two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in Oshiwara. One bullet was recovered from a second-floor flat belonging to a writer-director, while another was found on the fourth floor, which houses a model’s residence. No injuries were reported.
An 18-member team from the Oshiwara police station, led by senior inspector Sanjay Chavan, along with multiple crime branch teams, investigated the case.
Initially, CCTV footage yielded no leads. However, forensic analysis later indicated that the bullets may have been fired from KRK’s bungalow, leading investigators to zero in on him as the prime suspect.
