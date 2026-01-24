Edit Profile
    Actor KRK arrested for allegedly firing at residential building in Mumbai

    Initially, CCTV footage yielded no leads. However, forensic analysis later indicated that the bullets may have been fired from KRK’s bungalow.

    Published on: Jan 24, 2026 9:05 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested by the Oshiwara police on Saturday morning in connection with a two-round firing incident reported earlier this month in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

    Kamaal R Khan is being held in the Oshiwara police station.
    Kamaal R Khan is being held in the Oshiwara police station.

    DCP Dikshit Gedam of Zone 9 confirmed the arrest, stating that KRK admitted the shots were fired from his licensed firearm while he was cleaning it. The police said the weapon has been seized and further legal paperwork is underway.

    The incident occurred on January 18, when two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in Oshiwara. One bullet was recovered from a second-floor flat belonging to a writer-director, while another was found on the fourth floor, which houses a model’s residence. No injuries were reported.

    An 18-member team from the Oshiwara police station, led by senior inspector Sanjay Chavan, along with multiple crime branch teams, investigated the case.

    Initially, CCTV footage yielded no leads. However, forensic analysis later indicated that the bullets may have been fired from KRK’s bungalow, leading investigators to zero in on him as the prime suspect.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

