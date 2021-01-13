Actor Sonu Sood meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid row with Mumbai civic body

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday morning. The meeting lasted for an hour, said people familiar with the developments.

Though the reason behind the meeting was not revealed, it took place in the backdrop of a notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the actor for allegedly carrying out structural changes in the six-storey residential building 'Shakti Sagar' situated in suburban Juhu. The civic body claims it is an attempt to convert it into a commercial hotel.

Sood has also filed a petition before the Bombay High Court requesting it to restrain the civic body from taking any coercive action against the alleged illegal construction. The actor in his plea had claimed that he had not carried out any illegal or unauthorised construction in the six-storey Shakti Sagar building.

The popularity of the Bollywood actor soared after he helped hundreds of migrant workers and others reach their homes by arranging buses and even chartered flights during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 outbreak in March last year.

A few months ago, 'Saamana', Shiv Sena mouthpiece questioned the availability of resources to the actor during the total lockdown. Later, the actor met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his 'Matoshri' residence in Bandra and also clarified that all the political parties have extended support to him.