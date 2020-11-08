Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 11:17 IST

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s renal functions have been affected although he is stable, doctors treating him at a private hospital in south Kolkata said on Saturday night.

Dr Arindam Kar, head of the team of doctors treating Chatterjee, said, “His renal functions have taken a toll due to volume loss and some of the antibiotics that are not kidney-friendly. We have to get rid of the additional fluid and improve the renal function. We have decided on plasmapheresis and tracheostomy, which have been accepted by his family members, as a long-term care management.”

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner (85) was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive. He tested Covid-19 negative on October 14, but his neurological system was affected because of the infection.

Chatterjee’s health condition has drastically worsened over the past two weeks.

The thespian is still drowsy. He had tried to open his eyes a few times over the last few days.

“Our nephrologists and haematologists are discussing whether plasmapheresis will work for him. We will take a call on this on Monday. Tracheostomy will most likely be done on Monday, if the coagulation function and platelet count remain stable in the next 24 to 36 hours,” said Dr Kar.

Plasmapheresis is a process in which the plasma is separated from the blood cells. The plasma is either replaced with saline or albumin or it is treated and injected back into a patient’s body.

Tracheostomy is a medical procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck to place a tube into a patient’s windpipe.

“His neurological functions are neither improving nor worsening. The lung functions are good. He is still on minimal ventilator support. Lever functions are more or less stable. Coagulation functions have improved. His haemoglobin count is normal. While his platelet count is over one lakh,” said Dr Kar.

The doctors said Chatterjee’s infection is getting cured and he did not have a fever in the past two days. “We have stopped antibiotics from Saturday,” Dr Kar added.

On November 2, he had undergone a vascular surgery to stop an internal bleeding, which was leading to loss of haemoglobin.

Millions of people in Bengal and beyond have been praying for Chatterjee’s recovery ever since he was admitted to the hospital.

Initially, the doctors made Chatterjee listen to music and audio clips of literature of his choice.

He had also communicated with his daughter Poulomi Basu about two weeks ago.