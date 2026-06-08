...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Actor Unni Mukundan praises Kerala govt, police for anti-drug crackdown

Actor Unni Mukundan praises Kerala govt, police for anti-drug crackdown

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 03:32 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kochi, Actor Unni Mukundan on Monday lauded the Kerala government and police for their sustained crackdown on narcotics and organised drug networks under Operation Toofan.

Actor Unni Mukundan praises Kerala govt, police for anti-drug crackdown

UDF government, after coming to power, launched Operation Toofan to curtail the drug menace across the state, as arrests are being made across Kerala on a daily basis.

In a Facebook post, Mukundan expressed appreciation to Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala for what he described as "decisive action against the growing drug menace."

He also mentioned the crackdown that happened in the Perumbavoor area in Ernakulam district, where drug rackets target migrant workers.

"The ongoing operations carried out by the Kerala Police under Operation Toofan have resulted in significant arrests and have sent out a strong message that drug-related crimes will not be tolerated," he said.

The actor said the action reflected the commitment of the government and law enforcement agencies to safeguarding society and protecting future generations.

"Our young brothers and sisters should never become victims of drug abuse simply because the rest of us chose to remain silent. Every responsible citizen has a duty to protect the future of the next generation," he said.

Mukundan also thanked the Kerala Police and specifically acknowledged police officer ASP Perumbavoor Hardik Meena for his role in addressing the issue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
drug menace kochi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Actor Unni Mukundan praises Kerala govt, police for anti-drug crackdown
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.