ADA scientist jumps to death in Bengaluru, family alleges prolonged workplace pressure

A senior scientist at the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) died after jumping from the fourth floor of his apartment building in Seegehalli on October 21, police said.

The Bengaluru Police is investigating the family's allegations of workplace pressure. (PTI)

The scientist's family has claimed that prolonged work pressure affected his mental health before his death. The ADA however said it had no prior information about any workplace difficulties faced by the scientist.

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The Bengaluru Police is investigating the family's allegations.

Scientist rushed towards fourth floor: Police

The 47-year-old scientist, who worked in the programming department and was associated with the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2 programme, died on October 21. According to Whitefield DCP Saidulu Adavath, the incident took place between 7:30pm and 8pm.

“Around 7.30 pm, he suddenly rushed up the apartment stairs towards the fourth floor. Alarmed by this, his elderly father ran after him to stop him. However, because of his age, his father became exhausted and could not manage the climb. Before he could reach him and intervene, the scientist jumped from the fourth floor,” Adavath said.

Family members and other residents rushed him to a private hospital in K S Halli, where he was declared dead on arrival, the police officer said.

Scientist was under work pressure: Family

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{{^usCountry}} In their complaint, the family told police that the scientist had been under considerable work pressure for more than a month and that the strain had affected his mental well being. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In their complaint, the family told police that the scientist had been under considerable work pressure for more than a month and that the strain had affected his mental well being. {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint stated that he had sought treatment at a private hospital, where he was diagnosed with a depressive episode. He also visited the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) on October 21 for a psychiatric consultation and was prescribed medication.

Police registered an Unnatural Death Report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Investigators visited the scene on October 22 and conducted an inquest at the hospital mortuary. Statements have been recorded from the scientist’s wife and his parents, Suresh Chandra Katiyar and Sudha Katiyar.

No information on his workplace difficulties: ADA

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The ADA said it had received no information suggesting that the scientist was experiencing difficulties at work. “We were not aware of any such issue. I spoke to a few of his colleagues, and they also said they were not aware,” said Krishna Rajendra, the agency’s director of administration and human resources.

Rajendra said the organisation had arranged several programmes over the past year to help employees manage mental stress. He cautioned against attributing the death solely to professional pressure, saying health related factors could also have been involved.

He acknowledged that employees faced pressure to meet project deadlines but maintained that this did not require them to work excessively long hours.

“Staff members generally report to work around 8.30 am and leave by 6 pm,” he said, adding that the scientist had been attending the office regularly.

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Rajendra also said he had checked the medical reimbursement records available to him but found no claims relating to the scientist’s consultations. The agency provides reimbursement for outpatient treatment, he said.

Calling the incident deeply unfortunate, Rajendra said employees experiencing difficulties could approach either the ADA director or the director of administration.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290