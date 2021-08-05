Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adar Poonawalla offers financial assistance to Indian students travelling to UK

The decision has come as a relief for the Indians staying in the UK, who had been demanding the easing of travel norms between India and Britain.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:03 PM IST
The initiative has been launched by a television channel, of which Adar Poonawalla is a part, and students will have to apply for the financial support.

Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla on Thursday annunced financial assistance of 10 crore to Indian students travelling to the United Kingdom.

"Dear students travelling abroad, as a few countries are yet to approve COVISHIELD as an acceptable vaccine for travel without quarantine, you may have to incur some costs. I have set aside Rs.10 crores for this, apply below for financial support if needed," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

“I remain fully committed to helping Indian students quarantine in the United Kingdom on arrival for their higher studies. The new Amber List rules make it clear that Indian students will still need to quarantine, albeit at a place of their choosing. They may, therefore, still incur substantial costs,” Poonawalla said while speaking about the initiative.

Meanwhile, UK moved India from its 'red' to 'amber' list which means that fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine. The change, announced by the Department for Transport, comes into effect from 4am local time on Sunday.

"The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4 am," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted.

The decision has come as a relief for the Indians staying in the UK, who had been demanding the easing of travel norms between India and Britain.

