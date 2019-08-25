Addict among two held with 418gm heroin, ₹72,000 in Nirmal Nagar

india

The special task force (STF), Ludhiana unit, arrested two people for drug peddling and recovered 418 gram of heroin and ₹72,000 drug money from their possession on Saturday evening. The car which the accused used to smuggle drugs has also been impounded, said police.

The accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Harji, 34, of Nanaksar Mohalla and Mukesh Kumar, alias Mintoo, 32, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana, said, “Following a tip-off, the duo was arrested from Nirmal Nagar. They were coming from Dugri side in a Volkswagen Polo car. A police team stopped the accused for checking. When frisked, the cops recovered the heroin and the money from the dashboard of car.”

During questioning, the accused told the police that they bought the heroin from a Shimlapuri man identified as Krishan.Accused Harpreet installed water filter in the houses, while Mukesh works at a mobile repairing shop, said police.

IS FACING TRAIL IN FOUR cases

“Mintoo is an addict and is facing trial in four drug peddling cases. He was previously lodged in jail and bailed out four months ago. However, after coming out of the jail he started smuggling drugs again,” said the inspector.

The STF team has also launched a manhunt to arrest Krishan.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act has been registered against the accused at STF Mohali.

