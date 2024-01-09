close_game
close_game
News / India News / Additional 6.4 crore homes required by 2036 due to population growth: Report

Additional 6.4 crore homes required by 2036 due to population growth: Report

PTI |
Jan 09, 2024 06:00 PM IST

Additional 6.4 crore homes required by 2036 because of population growth: CREDAI-Liases Foras

An additional 6.4 crore homes are required by 2036 because of growth in population, according to CREDAI-Liases Foras.

The additional housing requirement by 2036 due to the population growth is 64 million in India," the joint report said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The additional housing requirement by 2036 due to the population growth is 64 million in India," the joint report said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Realtors' apex body CREDAI, in collaboration with data analytic firm Liases Foras, launched an industry report at the New India Summit held in Varanasi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The additional housing requirement by 2036 due to the population growth is 64 million in India," the joint report said.

In 2018, the housing shortage in India was 29 million houses, it pointed out.

"Therefore, the total estimated housing demand by 2036 in India is 93 million," CREDAI-Liases Foras report said.

The report mentioned that it is widely expected that the next wave of real estate growth will stem from Tier II, III regions.

Housing demand was strong last year, which also witnessed over 19,050 RERA registrations at Pan-India level with 45 per cent projects falling in the residential segment.

Boman Irani, President, CREDAI, said, "The rapidly growing Indian population and economy has resulted in accelerated demand and supply of homes, while also improving home buyers' purchasing power and inclining them to buy bigger houses."

Housing in tier II and III cities will witness a sharper trajectory, he said.

Manoj Gaur, Chairman, CREDAI, said: "2023 was a remarkable year for all real estate stakeholders and we expect this demand trajectory to sustain in 2024 and beyond."

Pankaj Kapoor, Founder and Managing Director, Liases Foras, said, "Indian real estate currently stands at an extremely important junction with sustained demand and supply greatly contributing to the GDP while showcasing a definitive way forward for reaching the USD 5 trillion goal."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out