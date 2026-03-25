The Delhi high court on Tuesday directed the Centre, the Delhi government, and senior police officers to convene a meeting within a week to address the issue of providing personal security officers (PSOs) and ensuring adequate security arrangements at the residences of judicial officers in Delhi, observing that the safety of trial court judges is a significant concern requiring prompt action. Address issue of security for judicial officers: Delhi HC to Centre, Delhi government and police

A bench of justice Manoj Jain said that during the meeting, the authorities should also gather information on whether other states have put security arrangements in place for judicial officers.

“The issue is important. I am with you on that. The severity of grievance raised in the petition cannot be undermined from any angle whatsoever,” the bench remarked.

It added, “Let a meeting in this regard take place between competent senior officials of the GNCTD, MHA and Police so that a report in this regard be filed by the next date of hearing. Let such a meeting be held in a week.”

The observation came while hearing a petition filed by the Judicial Service Association of Delhi, which represents trial court judges in the capital, seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to provide personal security officers and ensure security at their residences.

The association submitted that several judicial officers drive their own vehicles and have faced instances of stalking, threats and road rage while handling sensitive criminal matters, including cases involving gang rivalries.

It argued that adequate security is essential for judges to discharge their duties effectively, noting that states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra have already made security arrangements mandatory for judicial officers.

In their petition, they further asserted that they had also sent a representation in this regard to the Delhi high court’s Registrar General in April, 2025 but its status is not known.

The Delhi police, represented by standing counsel Sanjay Lau, termed the issue important and said that a call would be taken on this.

Considering the submissions, the court also issued notice in the petition and fixed April 21 as the next date of hearing and also asked the high court’s Registrar General to submit a report on the status of the representation.