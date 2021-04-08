'Adequate arrangements will be made': MP CM assures those in line for Covid drug

A day after Madhya Pradesh government decided to procure coronavirus disease (Covid-19) drug Remdesivir so that they could provide free of cost treatment to economically weak patients, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that adequate arrangements will be made to ensure there is no shortage of the medicine.

"Yesterday we decided to purchase the Remdesivir injection, which we are short of. A system is made for purchase, we will make it available wherever it is needed. Adequate arrangements will be made to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines," the CM said.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug considered key in the treatment of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, to curb the spread of the infection, a weekend lockdown was announced in all urban areas of the state from 6pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

"In the wake of Covid-19 situation, there'll be lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday in all urban areas of Madhya Pradesh. For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after the meeting of the crisis management group. We are making containment areas in big cities," Chouhan said.

On Wednesday, a temporary suspension of buses running from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh was also announced till April 15. "For the prevention of Covid-19 infection, passenger bus services to and from Chhattisgarh in the public interest has been postponed till 15 April," he said.

Madhya Pradesh reported 4,043 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 3,18,014.