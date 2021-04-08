Home / India News / 'Adequate arrangements will be made': MP CM assures those in line for Covid drug
india news

'Adequate arrangements will be made': MP CM assures those in line for Covid drug

Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to procure coronavirus disease (Covid-19) drug Remdesivir so that they could be provided free of cost treatment to the poor.
Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the pandemic is under control in the state and there is no justification to keep the Covid care centres open “just for the sake of keeping them open”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

A day after Madhya Pradesh government decided to procure coronavirus disease (Covid-19) drug Remdesivir so that they could provide free of cost treatment to economically weak patients, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that adequate arrangements will be made to ensure there is no shortage of the medicine.

"Yesterday we decided to purchase the Remdesivir injection, which we are short of. A system is made for purchase, we will make it available wherever it is needed. Adequate arrangements will be made to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines," the CM said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug considered key in the treatment of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, to curb the spread of the infection, a weekend lockdown was announced in all urban areas of the state from 6pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

"In the wake of Covid-19 situation, there'll be lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday in all urban areas of Madhya Pradesh. For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after the meeting of the crisis management group. We are making containment areas in big cities," Chouhan said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Huge crowd expected at Jagan’s sister’s Telangana party launch amid Covid challenge

TN parties manning strong rooms

Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad. Check what's allowed, what's not

6 Rafale fighters to land in India on April 28, 4 more in May: Official

On Wednesday, a temporary suspension of buses running from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh was also announced till April 15. "For the prevention of Covid-19 infection, passenger bus services to and from Chhattisgarh in the public interest has been postponed till 15 April," he said.

Madhya Pradesh reported 4,043 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 3,18,014.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus madhya pradesh madhya pradesh cm shivraj singh chouhan
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP