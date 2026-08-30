Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the swift resolution of pending revenue court cases and directed police to stay alert during upcoming festivals and crack down on illegal activities like cattle smuggling, Love Jihad, forced conversions and vandalism of religious sites.

Adityanath directs swift disposal of revenue cases, orders high festival alert

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He warned officials that unnecessary delays in land, property, and public rights matters will not be tolerated, declaring that the culture of endless adjournments must end immediately.

Adityanath directed that the campaign against the mafia be continued without interruption.

He instructed police and administration to remain on 24x7 alert regarding incidents such as cattle smuggling, 'Love Jihad', religious conversions, vandalism of religious sites, and the desecration of statues of great personalities.

"Such incidents must not occur under any circumstances, as they could pose a major challenge to law and order," he said. He ordered regular surprise inspections of slaughterhouses and directed that strict action be taken if any irregularities are found.

Reviewing public welfare issues via video conference with senior government, police, and field officers, the chief minister instructed officials to prioritise identifying all revenue cases pending for over five years, from the Naib Tehsildar's court to the Board of Revenue, and ensure their systematic disposal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He directed that uncontested succession cases under Section 33 be resolved in a dedicated "mission mode". According to a state government statement, Adityanath emphasised that public grievances received through Janata Darshan and the Integrated Grievance Redressal System must be resolved promptly and to the complainant's satisfaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He directed that uncontested succession cases under Section 33 be resolved in a dedicated "mission mode". According to a state government statement, Adityanath emphasised that public grievances received through Janata Darshan and the Integrated Grievance Redressal System must be resolved promptly and to the complainant's satisfaction. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Grievance redressal must not be confined to mere paperwork; the actual problem faced by the citizen must be resolved on the ground," the chief minister said.

He instructed that before closing any complaint, relevant facts and records must be thoroughly examined and verified reports obtained from the appropriate administrative levels. The review meeting revealed instances where cases were closed based on irrelevant information or without obtaining the necessary reports.

Addressing this, Adityanath directed that cases with negative or dissatisfied feedback be re-examined to establish factual accuracy. He instructed that cases where the resolution was unsatisfactory, or which were closed based on incorrect reports, be referred by the Chief Minister's Office to the concerned District Magistrate or Superintendent of Police, with a directive to seek an explanation within five days.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These officials will be required to submit an explanation within five days, as the government remains committed to ensuring genuine, permanent solutions for everyday citizens.

During the meeting, the district-wise crime situation in the state from July 13 to August 23 was also analysed. Additional Director General of Police informed the chief minister that, compared to July 13-19, the period of August 17-23 saw a 0.4 per cent decline in the total number of FIRs, a 5.1 per cent decline in serious crimes, a 3.9 per cent decline in crimes against women, and an 11.2 per cent decline in crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In view of the upcoming Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Vishwakarma Puja, and Ganesh Chaturthi, Adityanath directed police and administration to ensure preparations are made with utmost vigilance and sensitivity. He instructed that officials prepare a detailed crowd control plan in advance, considering the large influx of devotees expected in Mathura and Vrindavan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He directed officials to coordinate with the management of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple to devise a specific plan and arrange for 'holding areas' as required. The chief minister directed the creation of a new police circle in Vrindavan, the deployment of the necessary police force, and the posting of separate Joint Magistrates for Mathura and Vrindavan.

He directed that Shri Krishna Janmashtami be celebrated with reverence and devotion at all police stations and police lines. Attractive tableaux should be set up at police stations, and the general public should be encouraged to participate in these celebrations.

Regarding Ganesh Chaturthi, he directed that special security arrangements be ensured during idol immersion given that several rivers are currently in spate. He instructed that the idols' height be kept within prescribed limits to prevent accidents involving high-tension power lines.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The chief minister reviewed flood relief operations with the District Magistrates of Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, and Barabanki, the UP government said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.