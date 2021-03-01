Adityanath heads for Malda to begin poll campaign in Bengal

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Malda district of poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday as the BJP rolled out its heavy artillery to launch a fierce attack on the TMC government.

Adityanath will be the first major BJP leader to campaign in the state after the elections dates were announced last week. This will be the first of the many public meetings Adityanath is scheduled to address in Bengal where the BJP is looking to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which is hoping to win a third consecutive term in the state.

“He could be raising the issue of migrant labourers in West Bengal and love jihad. He could also flag the issue of zero tolerance on corruption in UP besides highlighting the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya,” said BJP’s UP unit general secretary Chandra Mohan.

BJP leaders said that the UP chief minister, known for his aggressive style of campaigning, has been fielded as a star campaigner for his impact on the Hindu voters.

A BJP leader who did not wish to be named said the party’s strategy was to respond to TMC and their leaders in the “most befitting manner”.

“In view of the impact on the people of the Hindu community in West Bengal, the BJP leadership has fielded CM Adityanath with the announcement of elections. He will influence the campaign with his aggressive style of campaigning and the considerable influence he wields on voters. That is why he is among the most sought-after leaders,” he said.

“In Malda from where Adityanath will begin campaign on Tuesday, he is likely to give a glimpse of the development model of UP. The CM’s public speech would focus on his model of dealing with mafia and criminals in UP, enriching the cultural heritage of the state and the economic growth in the state,” the party leader said.

Adityanath has been drafted by the BJP in nearly all election campaigns outside the state.

He was the only chief minister of the BJP, who campaigned in the municipal elections in Hyderabad. The effect of his campaign was also seen in the election results, party leaders said.

“The BJP won 48 seats in a forceful performance and pushed Asaduddin Owaisi's party to number three. Earlier in the Bihar elections, Yogi Adityanath influenced the results on more than 75 seats in Bihar elections where he held 19 meetings in 17 districts. He highlighted the issue of terror, crime and corruption and helped NDA candidates triumph in 50 of these seats,” the state government’ media wing said in a statement.