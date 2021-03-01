IND USA
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses after the presentation of the state budget 2020-21 in Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)
india news

Adityanath heads for Malda to begin poll campaign in Bengal

  • This will be the first of the many public meetings Adityanath is scheduled to address in Bengal where the BJP is looking to unseat the led TMC.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:51 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Malda district of poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday as the BJP rolled out its heavy artillery to launch a fierce attack on the TMC government.

Adityanath will be the first major BJP leader to campaign in the state after the elections dates were announced last week. This will be the first of the many public meetings Adityanath is scheduled to address in Bengal where the BJP is looking to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which is hoping to win a third consecutive term in the state.

“He could be raising the issue of migrant labourers in West Bengal and love jihad. He could also flag the issue of zero tolerance on corruption in UP besides highlighting the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya,” said BJP’s UP unit general secretary Chandra Mohan.

BJP leaders said that the UP chief minister, known for his aggressive style of campaigning, has been fielded as a star campaigner for his impact on the Hindu voters.

A BJP leader who did not wish to be named said the party’s strategy was to respond to TMC and their leaders in the “most befitting manner”.

“In view of the impact on the people of the Hindu community in West Bengal, the BJP leadership has fielded CM Adityanath with the announcement of elections. He will influence the campaign with his aggressive style of campaigning and the considerable influence he wields on voters. That is why he is among the most sought-after leaders,” he said.

“In Malda from where Adityanath will begin campaign on Tuesday, he is likely to give a glimpse of the development model of UP. The CM’s public speech would focus on his model of dealing with mafia and criminals in UP, enriching the cultural heritage of the state and the economic growth in the state,” the party leader said.

Adityanath has been drafted by the BJP in nearly all election campaigns outside the state.

He was the only chief minister of the BJP, who campaigned in the municipal elections in Hyderabad. The effect of his campaign was also seen in the election results, party leaders said.

“The BJP won 48 seats in a forceful performance and pushed Asaduddin Owaisi's party to number three. Earlier in the Bihar elections, Yogi Adityanath influenced the results on more than 75 seats in Bihar elections where he held 19 meetings in 17 districts. He highlighted the issue of terror, crime and corruption and helped NDA candidates triumph in 50 of these seats,” the state government’ media wing said in a statement.

Supporters of Left Front, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) at a joint rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)
india news

Congress divided over alliance with cleric Siddiqui in Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:04 PM IST
  • Deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, accused the party’s Bengal president and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdury of diluting the party’s core ideology and the secularism by allying with Abbasuddin Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF).
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
india news

1.28 lakh people over 60 years get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The ministry said that 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal since the registration opened up at 9 am on Monday.
Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, on Monday launched its flight services under the Centre's UDAN scheme in Bilaspur town of Chhattisgarh, connecting it with Delhi. (HT File Photo)
india news

Alliance Air launches flights from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur under UDAN

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The service, which will connect Bilaspur to Delhi via Jabalpur and Prayagraj, was launched virtually by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
In the wake of rising cases, restrictions were imposed in several parts of the state.(HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19 in Maharashtra: How various districts fared since Feb 24

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:05 PM IST
After registering over 8,000 new daily cases beginning Feb 24, Maharashtra on Monday logged 6,397 new infections of the viral disease.
"The scientific community rose to the occasion during the pandemic," Harsh Vardhan said.(PTI)
india news

Harsh Vardhan says scientific community 'rose to occasion' when Covid-19 hit

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The minister said right from scaling up the laboratories to conduct Covid-19 tests and working on vaccines to manufacturing Personal Protection Kits (PPE), scientists handled the challenge very deftly.
On being challenged, the miscreants adopted aggressive posture and started pelting stones on the ACP party during which Constable G Sarvan sustained an injury on his head. (Representative Image) (HT archive)
india news

BSF soldier injured in attack by miscreants in Tripura

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:44 PM IST
According to a statement, on February 27 at 4:35 am, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) party observed some suspicious movement of 8-10 miscreants approaching an unfenced area near the International Border.
The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday.(AP)
india news

IMA pushes for free Covid-19 vaccine, make online portal more user friendly

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:00 PM IST
"We request the Government of India to make the online vaccination portal more people friendly. We also request to provide the Covid-19 vaccination free of cost to the HCWs and people of the country," the IMA said.
File photo: Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
india news

'FASTags will save 20,000 crore per year on fuel': Gadkari

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • "Toll collection through electronic tolling has reached 93 per cent during the last fortnight after the FASTag was made mandatory," Gadkari said.
Indian assistance to the Madagascar government was conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a phone conversation with Madagascar's Foreign Minister.(PTI)
india news

India sending rice, HCQ tablets as humanitarian assistance to Madagascar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The humanitarian assistance is being delivered on-board Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa, which will leave with the food and medical assistance on March 3 and is expected to reach the Port of Ehoala in Madagascar between March 21 and 24, 2021, the MEA said.
Out of the 13, nine were recruited from Raipur range and 20 people had appeared for the exam.(Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
india news

News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgender constables

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Former school teacher Ramkishore Sahu at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi where he had gone to take Covid-19 vaccine.(HT PHOTO)
india news

80-year-old rides bike 70 km to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Ranchi

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • The senior citizen said he would return on Tuesday with his wife on Tuesday o she could be administered her vaccine.
A doubling in the price of crude oil over the past 10 months has contributed to record fuel prices at gas stations in India.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Finance ministry considers cutting taxes on petrol, diesel: Report

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Finance Ministry has now started consultations with some states, oil companies and the oil ministry to find the most effective way to lower the tax burden, sources said.
File photo: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.(HT photo)
india news

Kisan panchayat part of AAP's plan to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

By S Raju, Meerut
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • The AAP has already announced it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly.
The apex women rights body has also written to the chief election commissioner and has sought a detailed action, the statement added.(HT Photo)
india news

NCW writes to DGP, seeks action over 'attack' on Bengal BJP worker's mother

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:36 PM IST
A police officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate had said that BJP activist Gopal Majumdar was attacked by some miscreants on Saturday in North Dumdum in the Nimta police station area.
