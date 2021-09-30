Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Adityanath orders dismissal of police personnel involved in serious crimes

Manish Gupta’s family cremated his body on Thursday after much police persuasion as the family insisted they will not conduct the last rites until justice was done
By Pankaj Jaiswal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 03:52 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued directions for Identifying police officers and personnel involved in serious crimes in the state (Prateek Kumar)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued directions for Identifying police officers and personnel involved in serious crimes, collecting evidence against them for their dismissal as per rules, his office said in a statement. He directed against giving important postings to the tainted police personnel and officers.

“Of late, there have been complaints of involvement of police officers, police personnel in unauthorised activities. This is not acceptable. The police department has no place for any such persons,” the statement said, quoting Adityanath.

The directions were issued a day after six police personnel were booked for murder for allegedly beating Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta before his death during a raid at a Gorakhpur hotel this week. The accused are absconding.

Gupta’s family cremated his body on Thursday after much police persuasion as the family insisted they will not conduct the last rites until justice was done.

Adityanath was likely to meet the family in Kanpur during a pre-scheduled visit to the city on Thursday. On Wednesday, the government announced 10 lakh compensation to the family. Earlier in the day, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav met the family. Yadav announced 20 lakh from SP to the family and demanded 2 crore compensation from the government.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati demanded a CBI probe into Gupta’s death.

