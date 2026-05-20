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AERA retains 620 development fee for Navi Mumbai airport flyers, blocks hike

It retained the domestic departing UDF at ₹620 per passenger for 2026-27, the same level fixed earlier under the ad-hoc tariff order

Updated on: May 20, 2026 08:18 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
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Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) on Wednesday fixed the domestic user development fee (UDF) at 620 for Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) against the 742 sought by airport operation and reduced airport’s proposed revenue recovery for 2025-30.

The greenfield airport, inaugurated in October 2025, began commercial operations on December 25 last year. (PTI)

The greenfield airport, inaugurated in October 2025, began commercial operations on December 25 last year.

In its tariff order for 2025-2030, the airport’s first control period, the regulator also reduced the airport operator’s aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) to 14,087 crore from the 28,290 crore proposed earlier and deferred part of the recovery to the next tariff cycle, saying “the move was aimed at moderating airport charges for passengers and airlines.”

It retained the domestic departing UDF at 620 per passenger for 2026-27, the same level fixed earlier under the ad-hoc tariff order while the international departing UDF was fixed at 1,225 against the 1,467 proposed by the airport operator.

It said that it conducted a “comprehensive analysis, prudence check and due diligence” on the airport operator’s multi-year tariff proposal (MYTP), including capital expenditure, operational expenditure, rate of return and non-aero revenues, before finalising the tariff order.

“The rationalised and moderated UDF charges would significantly benefit domestic passengers, who constitute around 73% of the total passenger traffic. Further, the domestic landing charges have also been rationalized for the control period and determined at 1400 per MT for 2026-27, with only a modest increase to 1484 per MT for 2027-28, as against 1676 per MT proposed by the Airport Operator for 2027-28,” the order said.

AERA also said that to encourage airlines to start new routes from the newly opened greenfield airport and to increase flights and expand the airline network during the initial years when passenger traffic would be growing, it allowed Navi Mumbai Airport a variable tariff plan (VTP) for landing charges to cover the initial years of airport operations there.

“This would provide the required incentives to airlines to gradually ramp up traffic at this new airport,” it stated.

Explaining the higher tariff structure at greenfield airports, a government official said, “Such projects require significant upfront capital investment and initially operate with lower traffic volumes, unlike established brownfield airports that already benefit from economies of scale and stable passenger traffic.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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