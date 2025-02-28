Affordable ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ now at Chennai airport, Raghav Chadha reacts, posts video

Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday appreciated the Centre’s initiative to launch the affordable eating joint ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ at the Chennai airport, months after a similar outlet was opened at the Kolkata airport. A menu of ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ at the Chennai airport.(Raghav Chadha/X)

Raghav Chadha had raised the issue of overpriced food and beverages available at airports during a discussion on the Indian Aviation Bill 2024 in the Winter Session of Parliament last year.

Also Read | AAI-run airports to get cafe for affordable refreshment options: Naidu

Sharing a video clip of the speech on social media platform X, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP wrote, “A small spark can light up the darkest skies… First Kolkata, now Chennai! Glad to see affordable food canteens being set up at Airports. Grateful to everyone who supported my demand for affordable food and drinks at airports. Congratulations to each one of you - every drop together makes the ocean rise."

Raghav Chadha added that he would continue to raise issues of public interest. “Keep sending me your suggestions,” he said.

What did Raghav Chadha say?

Raising the issue in Parliament, Chada has said, “A water bottle costs ₹100, and tea is priced at ₹200-250. Can’t the government establish affordable canteens at airports?”

Chadha had also criticised the poor state of airport operations where the travellers often face long queues, overcrowding, and disorganization.

After the ministry of civil aviation announced the launch of Udaan Yatri Cafe at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport as a pilot project, Chadha, in December last year, had termed the move “positive step".

"Finally, the government has heard the voice of the common man. While the initiative begins with Kolkata Airport, I hope it is extended to all airports nationwide. This will ensure that air travellers do not have to pay ₹100-250 for basic items like water, tea, or coffee,” he said.

The aviation ministry had announced that if successful, similar food joints would be set up at other airports managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The cafe would offer essential items like water bottles, tea, coffee, and snacks at reasonable prices.

Civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu had inaugurated the cafe on the occasion of celebrating 100 years of the airport in Kolkata.