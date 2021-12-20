‘After Ayodhya-Kashi…’: Hema Malini calls for grand Krishna temple in Mathura

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Sunday expressed hope that after Ayodhya and Kashi, her Parliamentary constituency of Mathura will also get a grand temple along the lines of those in other temple towns. The Lok Sabha MP referred to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that the temple in Mathura could be beautified similarly in a grand manner.

Talking to media persons in Indore, the actor-turned-politician said, “After the restoration of Ram Janmabhoomi and Kashi, naturally Mathura is also very important.”

Hema, who had come to Indore to attend an event, said she will be visiting Kashi on Monday to keep an invitation.

“Being the MP of Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishan who is the symbol of love and affection, I will say that there should be a grand temple,” she said, speaking on the development of a major temple in the sacred town. “A temple is already there and can be beautified like Modi-ji [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor and the river Ganga can be seen directly from the temple.”

Reflecting on the renovation and redevelopment work of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Hema Malini said, "This change was very difficult. This shows his [Prime Minister Modi's] farsightedness. This will also happen in Mathura.”

In ancient Hindu texts, the city of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. He is believed to have been born at the Krisha Janmasthan temple complex - a set of temples built at a location in the city. The Kesava Deo temple, in particular, was built in ancient times upon an underground prison where the Hindu deity was supposedly born; it's also here that Janmashtami, the festival on the occasion of Lord Krishna's birthday, is celebrated in a majestic manner each year.

The central government has included Mathura as one of the heritage cities for the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) – along with others like Ajmer, Puri, Varanasi, Vellore, Dwarka, and Gaya.