After deputy CM, Uttar Pradesh minister calls for new temple in Mathura

Days after Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya pitch for a grand temple at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, another cabinet minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mathura, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary on Monday advocated for the same, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will make it a reality.

“If a temple in the name of Sri Krishna will not be built in Mathura, would it be built in Lahore or Rawalpindi in Pakistan? Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly make the grand temple at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi a reality, but at the appropriate time,” the state minister of dairy development, animal husbandry and fisheries said in a statement.

He said the grand temple of Ramlalla in Ayodhya was becoming a reality only after due compliance of law and procedure. “Similarly, an apt opportunity would surface for the creation of grand temple of Lord Sri Krishna at the janmabhoomi site in Mathura,” Chaudhary added.

“…Those who are against such temple should say so and get their DNA tested to prove that they are actually descendent of Sri Krishna,” Chaudhary told HT.

Earlier, Maurya stirred the Hindutva pot in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh last week as he tweeted that construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya and Kashi was underway and Mathura would be next.

Backing Maurya’s statement, Chaudhary said, “Keshav Prasad Maurya is a senior leader of our party and his statement in favour of a temple of Lord Sri Krishna at janmabhoomi site in Mathura is totally justified.”

He added: “I hope the temple at Sri Krishna janmabhoomi site will be more magnificent than the one coming up at Ayodhya.”

Rashtiya Lok Dal spokesperson Kaptan Singh said the BJP was sensing defeat in the forthcoming state assembly elections. “BJP raised such issues only at time of elections to divert attention from real issues. They have nothing to say on real issues,” he added.