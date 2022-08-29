After Azad praises PM Modi and slams Congress, Jairam Ramesh hits back

Congress veteran and MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday hit back at his former colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad after he continued attacks on the grand-old party, and showered compliments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Ramesh said by “giving interviews indiscriminately” with the task to “slander” the party with which he had a long career, Azad has “diminished himself further”.

“After such a long career, courtesy entirely of the party he has been tasked to slander, by giving interviews indiscriminately, Mr. Azad diminishes himself further,” Ramesh tweeted in Hindi.

He asked Azad "what is he afraid of that he's justifying his treachery every minute?". “He can be easily exposed but why stoop to this level?” Ramesh tweeted. The official Twitter handle of the Congress later posted the same statement in English.

Ramesh's statements come only hours after Azad told reporters that Modi is just an “excuse” and that the grand-old party actually have had an issue with him since the G-23 letter was written. “They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them... Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken,” Azad said.

He also praised the prime minister for showing humanity, while recalling an incident when both he and Modi were chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, respectively.

Azad said Modi had dialled him up multiple times after hearing and seeing him on TV visuals crying following a grenade explosion inside a bus in Jammu and Kashmir that led to several casualties. The former Congress leader said he used to think the prime minister was a “crude man” but he did show “humanity”.

Azad resigned from all posts in Congress last week and sent a five-page resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi wherein he made a scathing attack on her son and MP Rahul Gandhi. He called Rahul “immature” and blamed him for destroying the “consultative mechanism” of the party besides sidelining senior leaders who gave all their lives to the group.

