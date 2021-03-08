Home / India News / After being disrupted thrice over fuel price hike, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
After being disrupted thrice over fuel price hike, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

The session began at 9 am with Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkiah Naidu welcoming all the Members of Parliament and the new Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who replaces Ghulam Nabi Azad.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:29 PM IST
New Delhi, India - April 20, 2020: A view of the Parliament House seen as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats resumed work from today after they were shut in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha or Upper House of parliament were adjourned for the day on Monday uproar from the opposition parties over fuel price hike. The house was earlier adjourned twice due to the issue.

This happened on the first day of the second part of the budget session of Parliament which began on Monday with all the Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

The session began at 9 am with Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkiah Naidu welcoming all the Members of Parliament and the new Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who replaces Ghulam Nabi Azad. The chairperson also greeted everyone on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 11 am after Congress MPs demanded a discussion on the soaring prices of fuel in the country saying petrol prices in some states has crossed 100 per litre mark.

"Petrol and diesel prices are nearly 100 per litre and 80 per litre respectively. Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have also gone up. 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering," said Kharge.

The sloganeering against the fuel price hike continued after the house reconvened, due to which it was again adjourned till 1 pm.

"We will continue our agitation (demanding a discussion on fuel price rise) when Rajya Sabha reconvenes at 1 pm," Kharge had said in Rajya Sabha.

The house was adjourned again for 15 minutes after reconvening at 1pm.

The proceeding ended with MP Vandana Chavan in the chair announcing that the chairman has decided to commence the sitting of the Upper House as per usual timings of 11am to 6pm from Tuesday, on the request of many MPs of various parties. Members will sit in Rajya Sabha and Gallery only, MP Vandana Chavan in the chair added.

