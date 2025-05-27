After Haryana, another family in Kerala found dead; suicide over debt suspected

A family of four, including the father, mother and their two children, were found hanging in their house in Kerala's Vakkam on Tuesday, police officials said. Police have stated, prima facie, that the family of four appear to have died by suicide.(PTI)

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Anilkumar, his 50-year-old wife Sheeja, and their two sons, both in their twenties, according news agency PTI.

Police stated that, prima facie, the incident appeared to be a suicide, adding, “It is suspected that Anilkumar was facing financial issues. An investigation is underway. No suicide note has been recovered from the house thus far."

The incident came to light after neighbours entered the house, as none of the family members had been seen outside.

Panchkula suicide case

The Kerala incident comes a day after, seven members of a family that hailed from Uttarakhand's Dehradun died by suicide inside a car in Haryana's Panchkula. The family was found dead at around 10 pm on Monday in the city's Sector 27 area, after they had attended a spiritual event by Bageshwar Dham’s Baba Dhirendra Shastri.

The deceased included two minor girls, aged around 12-13; their brother, aged 14; their parents and grandparents, said police. The family was found dead in their car after a passerby found the concealed windshield odd and discovered the family unconscious.

While six of them were declared dead on arrival, the family's head was found alive and was referred to another hospital. However, he passed away soon afterwards.

The police recovered a two-page suicide note from the vehicle, written by the family's patriarch, stating that they were taking the extreme step because they had gone bankrupt due to debt.

He also wrote that everything that had happened was his fault and urged people to not trouble his father-in-law. The man added that all last rites and rituals would be performed by his maternal uncle’s son.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).