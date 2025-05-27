Why did family of 7 die by suicide in Haryana's Panchkula? Chilling details emerge

Seven members of a family that hailed from Uttarakhand's Dehradun died by suicide inside a car in Haryana's Panchkula. The family was found dead at around 10 pm on Monday in the city's Sector 27 area. Seven members of the Mittal family had consumed poison inside a car in Haryana's Panchkula(HT Photo)

The family had consumed poison inside a car.

The police has now recovered a two-page suicide note from the vehicle, which states the reason's behind the family's drastic step. In the note, the family's patriarch has written that they were taking the extreme step because they had gone bankrupt due to debt.

He also wrote that everything that had happened was his fault and urged everyone to not trouble his father-in-law. The man added that all last rites and rituals will be performed by his maternal uncle’s son.

Among those who have died include the man, his wife, and their three children and his elderly parents. The family was living in a rented house in Panchkula.

What happened

On Monday, the family went to attend a spiritual event by Bageshwar Dham’s Baba Dhirendra Shastri in Panchkula. However, rather than returning home after the event, they parked their Hyundai Aura car in the city's Sector 27 area and six of the family members died by suicide.

When passersby noticed the car and several people inside it, they approached the only man who was still conscious sitting in the driver’s seat. The man told them that the family was under overwhelming debt due to which, they had taken this extreme step. People found him trembling and in a critical state, following which they contacted police.

The police rushed all the seven members of the family to a private hospital in Panchkula. While six of them were declared dead on arrival, the family's head was found alive and was referred to another hospital. However, he too succumbed later.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290