Seven members of a family found dead in parked car in Haryana's Panchkula

Seven members of a family from Uttarakhand were found dead in a car parked on a vacant plot in Panchkula's Sector 27 around 10 pm on Monday. The deceased included two minor girls, aged around 12-13, their brother, aged 14, their parents and grandparents, said Panchkula police.

The deceased included two minor girls, aged around 12-13; their brother, aged 14; their parents and grandparents, said police.

Investigators suspect that the family, who previously lived in Chandigarh, died by suicide. All seven were found inside the same car, whose rear windshield was covered with a towel, said ACP (Headquarters) Vikram Nehra.

A passer-by, who found the concealed windshield odd, discovered the unconscious car occupants and alerted the police.

The ACP said they were shifted to Ojas Hospital in Panchkula, with only the children’s father still breathing. But he also succumbed during treatment. The family’s relatives in Ludhiana were alerted.

Chandimandir SHO inspector Rampal said the case was being investigated thoroughly from all angles.