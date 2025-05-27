Seven members of a family found dead in parked car in Haryana's Panchkula

Panchkula police suspect that the family, who hailed from Uttarakhand and previously lived in Chandigarh, died by suicide; a probe has been launched.
Seven members of a family from Uttarakhand were found dead in a car parked on a vacant plot in Panchkula’s Sector 27 around 10 pm on Monday.
The deceased included two minor girls, aged around 12-13; their brother, aged 14; their parents and grandparents, said police.
Investigators suspect that the family, who previously lived in Chandigarh, died by suicide. All seven were found inside the same car, whose rear windshield was covered with a towel, said ACP (Headquarters) Vikram Nehra.