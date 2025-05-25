Delhi: 2 minors who killed 16-year-old said they planned murder for several days

The two juveniles who stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death in full public view on Thursday for refusing to join their gang in north Delhi’s Burari have told police that they planned the murder at least five days ago, police said on Saturday. CCTV footage of the incident showed one of the assailants stabbing the teen at least 15 times. (HT Photo)

The two, aged 16 and 17, who were apprehended on Thursday night, also told police that they had fought the victim a few days ago, after which he had threatened to kill them, said police. The accused and the victim were neighbours, police added.

“During the initial interrogation, a dagger was recovered from their possession. The boys confessed to the murder and told us that they fought the victim a few days back. After the alleged fight, the victim threatened to kill them. This enraged the two, who then planned his murder. They have been produced before a Juvenile Justice Board and further legal action will be taken,” said Aditya Gautam, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

The incident took place around 2.30pm on Thursday when the victim and his friend, also a minor, were returning home from the local market. The accused stopped them and then stabbed the victim, police said.

CCTV footage of the incident, reviewed by investigators, shows one of the assailants stabbing the teenager at least 15 times while dragging him by the neck along a busy main road. Pedestrians can be seen walking by, indifferent to the violence. Moments into the attack, the victim’s friend attempts to step in but is also assaulted.

DCP (north) Raja Banthia said they received a call about the incident at 2.30pm on Thursday. A crime branch team said they identified the accused with the help of the victim’s friend and CCTV footage and caught them from Dhaula Kuan on Thursday night.

Investigators said the boys often fought each other. “When the victim refused to join their gang, they hit him. He also threatened them, so they started planning his murder. They waited for him to be alone and stabbed him near his house,” said an investigator.