What's written in 2-page note found after 7 members of family ‘die by suicide’ in Haryana's Panchkula

Six members of a family were found dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula, while one more died on the way to a hospital, police said on Tuesday, suspecting a suicide pact. Panchkula deputy commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik, said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of suicide. However, further investigations are on.” Panchkula: Police and officials investigate after seven members of a family from Dehradun allegedly consumed poison and died in a car, (PTI)

The car was parked in a residential area in Panchkula's Sector 27 and was spotted by a passerby late last night.

The police recovered a two-page note from the vehicle, which claimed that the family purportedly had gone bankrupt due to debts. They took full responsibility for the tragedy, police officials said.

Among the deceased are a couple, three children and their grandparents. The family hailed from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and had been living in a rented house in Panchkula.

The family had visited Panchkula on Monday to attend a religious sermon by Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri. Later, they were found dead inside a car parked near a house in Sector 27.

7th person found alive outside car

A local youth said he was out for a walk last night when he spotted the Dehradun-registered car parked on a road with a towel hanging out from one of its doors.

He went close and found six people in the car motionless, lying on each other with vomit on them. The seventh person, he claimed, was breathing with difficulty, yet managed to tell him that his family was under huge debt and that he was going to die.

The man raised an alarm, and all seven were rushed to a hospital, police said.

Tour and travel business had failed

The 7th person, who died on the way to the hospital, had reportedly started a tour and travel business in Dehradun, which failed to take off. The family was soon burdened with debt and struggled to meet daily expenses. This financial distress reportedly pushed them to the tragic decision. The police have sent all bodies for postmortem and are continuing their investigation.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290