Eyewitness says 1 of 7 Panchkula ‘suicide’ victims spoke to him: 'Millionaire relatives didn't help them'

An eyewitness to the suspected mass suicide in Haryana's Panchkula has revealed that one of the seven victims spoke to him and attempted to mislead him. Harish Rana, who was on an evening walk when he stumbled upon the horrific scene, said the man told him the family had been resting. Panchkula: Police and officials investigate at the site after seven members of a family from Dehradun allegedly consumed poison and died in a car.(PTI)

Rana said the man's claim evoked suspicion. When he again went to check on the family, he claimed that the man told him they had consumed poison and were dying by suicide.

Rana said the man told him the family had been reeling under severe debt, and their "millionaire" relatives didn't help them.

“My brother went for a walk at around 10 at night. Our owner said that there is a car parked behind our vehicles. Both of them went to see that car. At that time, there was only one person alive in the car. That person said all of us are getting some rest...But later we found it suspicious and went to the car again. We saw that everyone had vomited in the car. All of them were dead...When we questioned the person who was alive, he said that the whole family has committed suicide by consuming poison... After 5 minutes, he also collapsed. He mentioned that the family was in debt and no one supported them. Their relatives are millionaires, but they did not help...That's why the family did this...A total of 7 people were in the family,” he told ANI.

The police have said the case, prima facie, appears to be one of suicide.

While six people were found dead inside the parked car, one person died on the way to the hospital.

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police, Himadri Kaushik, said," Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of suicide. However, further investigations are on."

The car was parked in a residential area in Panchkula's Sector 27.

The deceased included a 41-year-old man, his wife, his parents and three minors, including two girls.

"At the moment, we are investigating the case from all angles. We are questioning the people in the area and going through the CCTV footage," DCP (Crime), Panchkula, Haryana, Amit Dahiya said.

The family was from Panchkula. They used to live in Dehradun.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290