Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘After I spoke about...’: Stalin blames BJP members from north for ‘fake’ videos

‘After I spoke about...’: Stalin blames BJP members from north for ‘fake’ videos

ByDivya Chandrababu
Mar 09, 2023 01:32 PM IST

M K Stalin alleged that BJP members from north Indian states were intentionally spreading rumours and fake videos that migrant workers were attacked in the southern state

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members from “north Indian” states for intentionally spreading rumours and fake videos that migrant workers were attacked in the southern state, and alleged that these were done the very next day after he spoke about the need for a united national-level alliance against the BJP.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK leader M K Stalin. (AFP File Photo)

“You can understand the plot behind the fake news spreaders if you noticed that these were done the very next day after I spoke about the need for a united national-level alliance against the BJP,” Stalin said, responding to a series of questions under the programme ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ (one amongst you), where he answered questions from the public in a recorded video.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader was referring to his 70th birthday on March 1 when opposition party leaders – Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party’ Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejasvi Yadav – gathered in Chennai and pledged to fight together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Stalin had then said that talks of a ‘Third Front’ are ‘pointless’ and parties opposed to the BJP must shed their differences and fight together, which was accepted by the leaders on the stage.

“In Tamil Nadu, people from various states have been living here for a long period,” Stalin said responding to videos on migrant workers being attacked in the state.

“For the past few years, many have been coming to Tamil Nadu in search of employment. They have had no problems in any place In Tamil Nadu. But a few people created fake videos and spread false news. BJP members from north Indian states did this intentionally,” he said.

Stalin said that he had immediately enquired if migrant workers were being attacked and found it was false and he spoke to his counterpart in Bihar, Nitish Kumar and assured him that they were safe.

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu issued clarifications and he told HT that 11 first information reports (FIRs) were filed against those spreading rumours and fake videos. This includes cases against Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, the Twitter handle of the BJP’s Bihar unit @BJP4Bihar, BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao and Dainik Bhaskar newspaper’s editor, Mohammed Tanveer, OpIndia webportal’s chief executive officer (CEO) Rahul Roushan and editor Nupur Sharma.

A senior bureaucrat, who did not wish to be named, told HT that Umrao from Uttar Pradesh has been granted anticipatory bail and a transit to report to a court in Chennai before March 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP