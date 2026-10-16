After Lucknow boyfriend’s death, influencer Shraddha Dubey, sister seen riding e-rickshaw in Nepal

Two CCTV clips purportedly showing model Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi and their friend Adil at a bus station in Nepal have surfaced amid the ongoing investigation into the death of Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma. However, neither the authenticity of the footage nor the identities of the individuals seen in it have been independently verified.

The three suspects were reportedly tracked from Uttar Pradesh to Rupaidiha in Bahraich before allegedly crossing into Nepal on foot. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The footage is reportedly from the Mahimnagar bus station in Nepal. In the first clip, three individuals resembling Dubey, Rashmi, and Adil are seen crossing a road. A second clip purportedly captures them travelling in an e-rickshaw.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also read: ‘I am not missing anywhere’: Shraddha Dubey breaks silence on boyfriend Shiva Sharma’s death

Clips show three people crossing road

Deep Dive What do the CCTV clips reportedly show about Shraddha Dubey’s movements in Nepal? Two clips reportedly show three people resembling Dubey, her sister Rashmi and their friend Adil crossing a road near Mahimnagar bus station and travelling in an e-rickshaw. Have the Nepal CCTV clips confirmed that Shraddha Dubey was there? No. The footage’s authenticity and the identities of the people shown have not been independently verified. Why are police tracking Shraddha Dubey’s movements toward Nepal? Dubey is wanted in connection with the death of Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma, and investigators are trying to establish her whereabouts. Reports say the trio travelled through parts of Uttar Pradesh before crossing into Nepal, but those movements have not been independently verified.

In the first video, the woman identified as Dubey is dressed in black track pants and a zip-up jacket, carrying a black sling bag over her left shoulder. The woman said to be Rashmi is seen wearing a cream-and-white printed kurti and dark sunglasses with a shoulder bag, while the man identified as Adil walks behind the two women in spectacles and a light blue-and-white striped shirt. In the second clip, the woman resembling Rashmi is reportedly seated inside the e-rickshaw, with the man identified as Adil sitting in the front.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The clips have emerged as investigators continue to track Dubey’s whereabouts following the death of Sharma, who died after falling from the fourth floor of Avadh Green Apartments on October 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clips have emerged as investigators continue to track Dubey’s whereabouts following the death of Sharma, who died after falling from the fourth floor of Avadh Green Apartments on October 9. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: ‘Saw him jump off balcony’: Influencer Shraddha Dubey details boyfriend's final hours before death in Lucknow, releases videos

According to police sources, teams had earlier traced the trio’s movements across Uttar Pradesh to Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri, only to find they had already moved on. Sources further claimed that the three reached the border town of Rupaidiha in Bahraich district and crossed into Nepal on foot, though these reported movements have not been independently verified.