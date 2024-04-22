 After Manipur, election panel orders repolling at 8 stations in Arunachal Pradesh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
After Manipur, election panel orders repolling at 8 stations in Arunachal Pradesh

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Apr 22, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Before ordering polls in Arunachal Pradesh, the ECI asked Manipur authority to conduct repolls in 11 stations in the area.

Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh where EVM damage and violence were reported during polling to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on April 19, an official said.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu addresses the media (PTI)(PTI)
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu addresses the media (PTI)(PTI)

The Commission in an order on Sunday declared the polling in the eight polling stations as void and ordered fresh polling on April 24 from 6 am to 2 pm, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said in a communique.

This is a developing story.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
