Lok Sabha election: Re-polling at 11 booths in Manipur today after violence in Phase 1

After violence marred the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Manipur, re-polling will be held at 11 booths in the I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on Monday, April 22. Incidents of violence were reported in parts of Manipur on April 19, when miscreants fired at a polling booth in the state causing panic and disturbances. A view of a polling station that was damaged by a crowd during the first phase of the general election, in Khurai in Imphal East, Manipur (Reuters) (REUTERS)

Security has since been tightened in poll-bound areas of the violence-hit state. After the conclusion of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced that re-polling would be conducted at the 11 polling booths of the inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The decision to conduct the polls once again at 11 booths came after an order by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which declared the initial polls held on April 19 as void.

Manipur's Chief Electoral Officer said in an order, "The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 19 (Friday) in respect of 11 polling stations listed in the table below of 1-inner Manipur parliamentary constituency to be void and appointed April 22, 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM."

Repolling will be conducted at affected polling stations hit by violence on April 19. These booths include those at Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and S. Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), in the Khurai assembly constituency, four in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju, three in Uripok, and one in Konthoujam.

On April 19, multiple incidents of violence erupted across Manipur during the first phase of the 2024 general elections. In one of the incidents, miscreants opened fire at a polling booth, injuring one civilian.

Clashes erupted in the polling booth at Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal, with some miscreants damaging the EVM machines.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 is being held in India in seven phases, and all 32 assembly segments of the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency and 15 assembly segments of the outer Manipur (ST) parliamentary constituency voted on April 19.

(With inputs from ANI)