Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya for the Lok Sabha polls, in Banswara on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Following the initial phase of polling for the general elections on April 19, the second phase is set for April 26. Over 100 million citizens across 21 states and Union territories cast their votes for 102 constituencies during the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. The estimated voter turnout was recorded at 63.89 per cent till 9.00 pm in the first phase of polling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct their election rallies in Chhattisgarh over the next three days.

Latest election highlights

- Re-voting is scheduled today for 11 booths in the I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency following reports of violence and EVM destruction by miscreants during the initial polling in conflict-ridden Manipur on April 19.

- Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will address a public gathering on Monday in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency within the Bastar region, as announced by BJP state media co-incharge Anurag Agrawal. PM Modi will conduct campaign rallies on April 23 and 24 in theSarguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituencies.

- On Sunday, the Congress released a list of candidates for nine Andhra Pradesh seats and two Jharkhand seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, while Jharkhand has 14.

- BJP's candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kompella Madhavi Latha, responded to a complaint filed against her controversial arrow gesture towards a mosque by questioning why she would participate in a procession during the holy month of Ramzan and personally distribute food to many people if she were against Muslims.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 1- April 19 (polling done)

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1

The counting of votes and result declaration for the Lok Sabha election will occur on June 4.