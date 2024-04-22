Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address rallies in Chhattisgarh over next three days
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Following the initial phase of polling for the general elections on April 19, the second phase is set for April 26. Over 100 million citizens across 21 states and Union territories cast their votes for 102 constituencies during the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. The estimated voter turnout was recorded at 63.89 per cent till 9.00 pm in the first phase of polling....Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct their election rallies in Chhattisgarh over the next three days.
Latest election highlights
- Re-voting is scheduled today for 11 booths in the I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency following reports of violence and EVM destruction by miscreants during the initial polling in conflict-ridden Manipur on April 19.
- Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will address a public gathering on Monday in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency within the Bastar region, as announced by BJP state media co-incharge Anurag Agrawal. PM Modi will conduct campaign rallies on April 23 and 24 in theSarguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituencies.
- On Sunday, the Congress released a list of candidates for nine Andhra Pradesh seats and two Jharkhand seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, while Jharkhand has 14.
- BJP's candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kompella Madhavi Latha, responded to a complaint filed against her controversial arrow gesture towards a mosque by questioning why she would participate in a procession during the holy month of Ramzan and personally distribute food to many people if she were against Muslims.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19 (polling done)
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
The counting of votes and result declaration for the Lok Sabha election will occur on June 4.
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address rallies in Chhattisgarh over next three days
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh is intensifying, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah slated to address rallies in the coming three days.
- According to news agency PTI, BJP state media co-incharge Anurag Agrawal announced that Shah will speak at a public meeting in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency within the Bastar region on Monday.
- Additionally, PM Modi is scheduled to address campaign rallies on April 23 and 24 in the Sarguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituencies.
- Polling for the Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker seats in the second phase will take place on April 26. Shah arrived at Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur on Sunday evening and convened a meeting of senior party leaders at the state BJP headquarters.
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: 'No longer 'Modi, Modi' chants,' says Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Akhilesh Prasad Singh, the Bihar Congress President, remarked that the ‘absence of chants’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is noticeable, saying that the implications of this should be acknowledged following the initial phase of elections, which experienced a comparatively low voter turnout.
Speaking with ANI, he said, "The voters of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) are way ahead of them (BJP). They understand everything. The recent four elections.. I have told you before as well...that thing happened. The vote share has gone down below 50 per cent. The chants of Modi, Modi are no longer heard. So we must understand the writing on the wall."
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Re-polling at 11 Manipur booths today
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Re-polling commenced at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency of the northeastern state on Monday.
Following incidents of violence reported from these polling stations in Manipur on April 19, the Election Commission has mandated the re-polling.
Allegedly, some miscreants had opened fire and even destroyed EVMs at these polling stations during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Security measures have been heightened at all polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents.