After Nawab Malik's custody, ED now summons his brother for questioning in money laundering case: Report

Amid political strife in Maharashtra over state minister Nawab Malik's arrest in connection to a money laundering case, fresh reports have emerged about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning his brother Kaptan Malik for questioning as well.

According to an ANI report, Kaptan has been summoned for the same money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim for which Malik was arrested and subsequently sent to ED custody till March 3, on Wednesday.

However, nothing is known yet about the date of Kaptan's questioning.

Meanwhile, starting Thursday morning, protests took the centre stage in the financial capital of Mumbai with leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's coalition parties - Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protesting over Malik's arrest.

While MVA leaders, including Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, staged a sit-in against federal agencies and Malik's arrest, their counterparts in the saffron camp called for dismissal of the arrested minister.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, however, has said it will fight for Malik and has dismissed calls for his sack.

Malik's sister Dr Saeeda Khan cited the BJP at Centre being “unsettled” with the Opposition for his arrest, and also called it “vendetta politics”.

NCP leader Malik has been a staunch critic of the BJP, often attacking them for misusing central agencies such as the ED. He was summoned for questioning on Wednesday, and after more than seven hours of grilling, the minister was arrested in connection with Ibrahim and Mumbai underworld operations.

Malik has refused to bow down, saying he will “fight” and “will expose everyone”.