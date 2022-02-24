On minister Nawab Malik arrest, protests in Maharashtra amid BJP vs Sena, allies

Maharashtra is set to see protests on Thursday over state minister Nawab Malik's arrest in a money laundering investigation linked to 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim.

The ministers of the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will protest at Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Smark against the Enforcement Directorate, news agency ANI reported.

The BJP will also statewide protests as the political row escalates over the issue.

"After a detailed investigation in this matter, the Enforcement Directorate court has sentenced him (Nawab Malik) to custody until March 3. If politicians will be in direct contact with the underworld, then ED will have to do such investigations. All political parties should support this," former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Wednesday.

Nawab Malik, 62, was arrested on Wednesday after questioning in the money laundering case.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON